June 13th, 2018 Indiana Investigation Underway for Death of Two Year Old in Knox County

Authorities have confirmed that they are investigating the death of a two year old in Knox County.

The coroner says the child was brought to Good Samaritan Hospital Tuesday afternoon and later died.

The child’s name is being withheld while extended family is notified.

Updates will follow as details come in.

