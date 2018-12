Evansville police are investigating a stabbing on the city’s south side.

The incident occurred just after 3:30PM on December 17th in the 2200 Block of Covert Avenue near Fairlawn Avenue.

According to police, a woman was stabbed and showed up at St. Vincent Hospital for treatment.

If you have any information regarding the incident, contact EPD at 812-436-7896. Anonymous tips can be left at the We Tip hotline at (812)435-6194.

Comments

comments