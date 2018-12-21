Home Kentucky Investigation Underway Following Home Fire in Madisonville December 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

The Madisonville Police Department says a fire broke out a home on Murray Street in the early morning hours of December 21st.

Police say fire crews were dispatched to 164 Murray Street at 2:50AM after a fire was reported at the residence. Crews arrived to the home to find it fully engulfed in flames.

Crews battled the blaze for over an hour before bringing it under control.

Officials say the occupants of the home were asleep when the fire began but were able to make it out safely with no injuries. One fire fighter was reportedly sent to Baptist Emergency Health with non-life threatening injuries from falling debris.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and an investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact the Crime Stoppers of Hopkins County Tip Line at 270-825-1111.

