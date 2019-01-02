Home Indiana Evansville Investigation Underway Following Hit and Run Causing Death in Evansville January 2nd, 2019 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Coroner is investigating the death of a person in a wheelchair that was struck by a car at First Avenue and Columbia Street.

The victim’s name will not be released until his or her family is notified.

According to an arrest report, Evansville police are investigating the incident as a hit and run. 29-year-old Brooke Cameron was arrested on January 1st for hit and run causing death.

We will continue to provide updates on this story as we receive more information.

Comments

comments