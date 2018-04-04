44News | Evansville, IN

Investigation Underway Following Fatal Crash Along U.S. 41

April 4th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana

The coroner has been called to the scene of a person down near U.S. Highway 41 and Columbia Street. A call came in just before 8 a.m. about a person down on U.S. 41 near Columbia Street in Evansville.

Southbound U.S. 41 was down to one lane between Columbia and Virginia, but has reopened.

Evansville Police are on the scene, along with the Vanderburgh County Coroner.

We will continue to follow this story.

