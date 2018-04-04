Investigation Underway Following Fatal Crash Along U.S. 41

The coroner has been called to the scene of a person down near U.S. Highway 41 and Columbia Street. A call came in just before 8 a.m. about a person down on U.S. 41 near Columbia Street in Evansville.

Southbound U.S. 41 was down to one lane between Columbia and Virginia, but has reopened.

Evansville Police are on the scene, along with the Vanderburgh County Coroner.

We will continue to follow this story.

We have a death investigation ongoing on Hwy 41 near Virginia. The original call was for a person down, but the case it being investigated as a fatal crash. Additional info will be released when it is available. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) April 4, 2018

Traffic Alert- Southbound Hwy 41 will be restricted to one lane between Columbia and Virginia. Officers are investigating a crash. — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) April 4, 2018

