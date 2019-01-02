Home Indiana Evansville Investigation Underway Following Deadly Hit and Run in Evansville January 2nd, 2019 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Coroner is investigating the death of a person in a wheelchair that was struck by a car at First Avenue and Columbia Street on New Years Day.

29-year-old Brooke Cameron was arrested for hit and run causing death. Police say Cameron was driving north on First Avenue around 7:30PM when she struck the victim, identified as 73-year-old Diana Tucker of Evansville, who was crossing the street in a wheel chair. Cameron fled the scene without stopping. While emergency crews were at the crash scene, Cameron returned.

Investigators believe Cameron knew she hit a person, but failed to stay at the scene as required by law.

Police say Tucker was taken to a hospital where she passed away due from injuries sustained in the accident. An autopsy has been scheduled for later this evening.

The Evansville police department is continuing to investigate the incident.

