Investigation Underway Following Armed Robbery at Cirilla’s

Evansville police are investigating a hold up at a local adult store.

According to police, officers were called to Cirilla’s in the 700 block of South Green River Road for a report of an armed robbery.

The witness told police a man wearing a ski mask entered the store just after 7:00PM, pulled out a gun, and demanded money.

The suspect got away with an unknown amount of cash and is being sought by police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact EPD at 812-436-7896.

