Investigation Underway At Federal Building After Officer-Involved Shooting

An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in front of the Federal Building. It happened just after 11 a.m. near MLK and Sycamore in downtown Evansville.

The road is being blocked off in front of the Federal Building. Emergency crews are on the scene of this shooting incident.

There are few details being released at this time. Drivers should avoid the area, if possible.

We have a crew at the scene and will update information as it becomes available.

Comments

comments