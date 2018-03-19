Home Kentucky Investigation Underway After Car Crashes Into Home In Owensboro March 19th, 2018 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

An investigation is underway after a car hit a house at Hampton Road and Jones Road in Owensboro. It happened around 5:00 this morning.

Investigators say the driver went down Hampton Road through the front lawn of the home, and crashed through the front windows into the living room.

The driver told Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies that she lost control of the car.

The homeowners say after all this happened, one of their first concerns was for their pets.

Dr. Voneece Little said, “And then that front, the three front windows there we have cats and we have dogs some of our cats sleetp there at night so my first reaction as a pet momma was oh my God did she just run over our cats basically and it was really freaking me out.”

Dr. Little and her husband were not in the living room when the crash happened, and were uninjured.

