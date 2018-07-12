Home Indiana Evansville Investigation Started in Relation to Fatal Motorcycle Accident July 12th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s office and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the fatal accident of 30 year old Brandon Parker of Evansville.

Parker was involved in a single vehicle/motorcycle accident on Old Highway 57 near Coal Mine Road in Northwestern Vanderburgh County.

Vanderburgh County Sherriff’s Office and Scott Township Fire Department arrived on the scene to find a 2001 Yamaha motorcycle that had run off the side of the road. Further investigation revealed it had hit a stop sign before crashing in the front yard of a nearby home.

Parker was transported to St. Vincent Hospital, and was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

An investigation of the accident is ongoing, and an autopsy is scheduled for 6:00PM today.

