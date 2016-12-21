Investigation Reveals “Serious Drug Issue”

More than 50 people are in custody with more arrests expected, this after a 10 month joint law-enforcement investigation. Henderson County Sheriff’s Office and Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force teamed up in February to investigate criminal activity in the county. What the investigation revealed is both pleasing and troubling to law enforcement.

In a press conference Wednesday, Henderson County Sheriff Ed Brady said the sheer number of arrests indicate the task force and sheriff’s office are working hard cracking down on criminals engaging in illegal activity. What troubles the county sheriff is the number of arrests also indicate a “serious drug issue” in the community. The investigation further revealed elements of gang activity. Brady says the organized crime issues Evansville law-enforcement have been battling are starting to develop across the bridge, the only thing separating the two communities.

Heroin, meth, high grade marijuana, ecstasy, prescription drugs, crack and powder cocaine are just some of the drugs no longer on the streets of Henderson. While a dent has been put in the supply, the drugs are being piped in from Indianapolis, Atlanta, Chicago and other major cities via the interstate and highway systems.

At the last Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force meeting, sheriff’s from four area counties discussed forming an interdiction team to patrol the Highway 41, Pennyrile, I-69 corridor. The investigation has taken mid-level drug dealers off the streets. The next step is to stop the drugs before they get to communities like Henderson.

What is also troubling to law enforcement is the number of illegal and stolen guns being recovered. In one raid, 6 guns alone. The concern is, if the organized crime concerns aren’t addressed now, Henderson law enforcement will be dealing with the same organized crime issues Evansville Police have been battling for years.

Active warrants are out for more than 20 individuals and the investigation is not over. Sheriff Brady says the task force and his deputies will not stop until the criminal activity and number of arrests begin to drop.

Lauren Leslie



