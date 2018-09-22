Home Kentucky Ongoing Investigation After Juvenile Arrested For Theft September 22nd, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Kentucky, Owensboro

Owensboro Police arrest a juvenile in connection to multiple thefts.

On September 20th, 2018, the Owensboro Police Department responded to multiple theft from auto reports in the area of the Heartlands and Trinity Hills subdivisions. On September 22nd, 2018 detectives were able to locate and charge a juvenile in reference to 6 cases including 1 where a firearm was stolen. The firearm and numerous other items taken during the thefts were recovered.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with any information about the incident is encouraged to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

