Investigation Finds No Foul Play in Tell City House Fire

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security has wrapped up its investigation into a deadly house fire in Tell City.

Officials say they still have not determined an official cause of the December 28th fire but they say it did start in the living room near a space heater and other appliances.

Selina Applegate and her five children lived in the home. Applegate and her two teenage children made it out but three other children ages 11, 6 and 3 died.

Officials say they are not investigating this fire as suspicious and foul play was not involved.

