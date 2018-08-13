Home Indiana Investigation Continues, Volunteer To Find New Home For Kittens August 13th, 2018 Megan DiVenti Indiana

The investigation continues for the Spencer County Animal Shelter only days after a former employee initially went public with her allegations against the shelter.

Bridget Woodson, former shelter employee, says she was instructed twice to put live cats in the freezer to die.

“I was sick to my stomach,” says Woodson. “She instructed me to go ahead and put it in the trash bag you know that’s assigned to it’s specific color and then just put it into the freezer. I told her it was alive. I told her it was up and moving.”

According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, hypothermia is an unacceptable form of euthanasia.

Dr. Jordan Baker, veterinarian at Warrick Veterinary Clinic, says it’s never easy to put down an animal, but certain standards must be met.

“I’m not saying that every time that I put animal down that it’s a beautiful pretty event,” says Baker. “A struggling body reacts in sometimes very scary or negative ways visually, and so in that I think again, being in the hands of somebody who has trained and not necessarily mean it has to be a veterinarian as there is a lot of good animal control officers, shelter facilities, that do it appropriately. And again when appropriately done, it’s done in a way that minimizes the stress and struggle for that animal and the alleged way that it was done in this situation does not sound or appear to be taking the animal in account.”

The Sheriff’s Office says they were told at least four other kittens were put into bags before they were put in the freezer. They may also lead to a different charge for those responsible, but a detective with the Sheriff’s Office says there likely won’t be a felony charge in this case.

“Potentially there could be a crime committed,” says Det. King. “It would probably be a Class B misdemeanor unless there is something else I haven’t been able to find yet.”

Officials say this is an ongoing investigation.

“We thought, the prosecutor and I, that maybe it would be a good idea to have an outside agency come in to maybe interview the suspects and follow up on the investigation and take it even further,” says King.

Attorney Bruse Loyd says only humane euthanasia is allowed in Indiana.

“Here we’re talking about alleged cruelty to animals now there are exceptions to animal cruelty, legal exceptions,” says Loyd. “One of those exceptions is euthanasia, but it must be humane euthanasia… I do not believe under any incidence would that be not unlawful under Indiana law. That would not fall in the exception of humane euthanasia. That would most likely be determined to be cruelty to animals.”

Dottie Childers, shelter volunteer and the Executive Director of TLC Pals 4 Paaws, says she along with another volunteer took the remaining kittens from the shelter to find those cats other places to live.

“We pulled these, there was six of these. I’ve got a mama, three babies, and three other babies. My thoughts-it’s heartbreaking. It really is heartbreaking,” says Childers.

44News reached out to the Spencer County Animal Shelter last week, but they declined to comment. We reached back out to them today and did not hear back.

