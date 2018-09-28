Home Indiana Investigation Continues in Two Year Old Murder Case September 28th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Madisonville police say substantial progress has been made in a murder that occurred two years ago on Earl Cross Drive.

Authorities say in October of 2016, 77-year-old Moyer “Flash” Pleasant was sleeping in a chair inside a home when he was shot and killed. Pleasant was renting a room in the home from someone. Police say the owner of the home heard a noise and realized Pleasant had been shot.

Authorities ruled out the homeowner as a suspect and have not been able to locate the individual responsible for Pleasant’s death.

A press conference discussing the case will be held October 15th at 11:00AM in Madisonville City Hall.

Previous story: Madisonville Police Shed Light On Year Old Murder Case To Get More Information

Comments

comments