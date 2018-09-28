44News | Evansville, IN

Investigation Continues in Two Year Old Murder Case

Investigation Continues in Two Year Old Murder Case

September 28th, 2018 Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Madisonville police say substantial progress has been made in a murder that occurred two years ago on Earl Cross Drive.

Authorities say in October of 2016, 77-year-old Moyer “Flash” Pleasant was sleeping in a chair inside a home when he was shot and killed. Pleasant was renting a room in the home from someone. Police say the owner of the home heard a noise and realized Pleasant had been shot.

Authorities ruled out the homeowner as a suspect and have not been able to locate the individual responsible for Pleasant’s death.

A press conference discussing the case will be held October 15th at 11:00AM in Madisonville City Hall.

Previous story: Madisonville Police Shed Light On Year Old Murder Case To Get More Information

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.