Investigation Continues For Noblesville School Shooting

Two people are injured in a shooting at a central Indiana middle school Friday morning. The suspect is now in custody and authorities say they believe he was acting alone. A teacher and a student were injured when another student opened fire at Noblesville West Middle School around 9 a.m.

Both victims survived and were taken to area hospitals to be treated. A male student was arrested and authorities say they found two handguns at the scene. Shortly after the students were evacuated from the middle school another threat was reported at the high school.

Kevin Jowitt, chief of Noblesville Police Department, says, “We have multiple officers and a command post established at Noblesville High School and are diligently ensuring the safety of students and staff there, we have not received any information that this is more than a communicated threat, we are securing Noblesville High School and taking steps to make sure that it stays secure.”

The science teacher who was shot is also being hailed a hero for helping to subdue the shooter. That teacher is now out of surgery and recovering.

Investigators from several different agencies are still on the scene including the FBI and ATF.

