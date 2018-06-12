Home Indiana Investigation Continues in Noblesville School Shooting June 12th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A Hamilton County boy could spend years in juvenile detention for the Noblesville West Middle School shooting. The 13-year-old-boy faces at least 11 charges including two counts of attempted murder. He’s accused of wounding a teacher and another student last month with two guns.

According to Second Amendment attorney Jack Crawford, the firearm`s provider must know that the child plans to commit a crime before they can be criminally charged.

“Without some knowledge that the kid intends to use it to commit a violent act or there`s another provision which is that if that child has already been adjudicated as a delinquent child for violent act, without those components, just not locking your gun up securely to where an older child who`s not endangering themselves by getting ahold of that gun, that alone, on those facts alone, is not against the law in Indiana,” says Crawford.

Federal agents searched the boy’s home but it’s not clear where the boy got the guns.

