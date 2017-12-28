Home Illinois Investigation Continues after Human Remains Found in Wayne County December 28th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

The mystery behind how human remains ended up on a farm in Boyleston, Illinois remains unsolved. An active crime scene remains on the farm in Wayne County, where the remains were found Tuesday afternoon.

Illinois State Police and Wayne County officials are investigating, but the FBI is leading the case.

While many in town are speculating the identity of the remains, nothing has been confirmed with authorities.

We will update information as it becomes available.



