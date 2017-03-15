Home Kentucky Investigation Continues in Death of Ohio Co. Man March 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

A man is arrested in connection with the murder of Tromain Mackall in Ohio County, Kentucky. Mackall was found dead inside a toolbox last summer. William Howard Jr. was found in Spring Fork Creek in Grayson County.

Kentucky State Police tells 44News they were able to link Howard with the murder. He is being charged with murder, kidnapping, and tampering with physical evidence. Troopers say they have been spending a large amount of resources in this case due to the nature of how the body was found.

Tpr. Corey King said, “Since we made an arrest doesn’t mean it’s closed. We do have quite a few more parcels of evidence there at the lab that they have not processed yet, but they are and we’re hopeful to find out what this type of evidence could yield in this investigation.”

KSP Officials say making an arrest after a long investigation like this is gratifying for law enforcement. Howard has been taken to the Daviess County Jail.

