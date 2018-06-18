44News | Evansville, IN

Investigation Begins After a Body is Found in Hopkinsville

Investigation Begins After a Body is Found in Hopkinsville

June 18th, 2018 Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

A death investigation is being conducted by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office after a body was in found in Hopkinsville on Sunday.

According to authorities, someone discovered a body lying on the side of Deason Lane, in a wood line, just after 7:00PM.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are now trying to figure out how that individual got there in the first place.

No official cause of death has been released.

Anyone with information that could help this investigation are being urged to call local police.

 

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.