Investigation Begins After a Body is Found in Hopkinsville June 18th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

A death investigation is being conducted by the Christian County Sheriff’s Office after a body was in found in Hopkinsville on Sunday.

According to authorities, someone discovered a body lying on the side of Deason Lane, in a wood line, just after 7:00PM.

The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are now trying to figure out how that individual got there in the first place.

No official cause of death has been released.

Anyone with information that could help this investigation are being urged to call local police.

