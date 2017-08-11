Home Indiana Evansville Invest-Able-Indiana Savings Plan Designed to Help People with Disabilities Save Money August 11th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Indiana State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell announced the launch of the Invest-Able-Indiana Savings Plan. The announcement was made at the Arc of Evansville.

These accounts are designed to ease financial burdens on disabled individuals by allowing them to save money without jeopardizing their state and federal benefits.

Secretary of State Kelly Mitchell said, “Parents of people with disabilities, this lets them have a peace of mind that they can save for their child…for a broad of ray of future needs”

The plan allows people with disabilities to save for things like a car, house, and technology that can help them in everyday activities.

