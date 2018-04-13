Intoxicated Man Accused Of Kicking & Threatening Officer

An Evansville man is facing charges after police say he threatened one officer and kicked another one. Calvin Dillard, 40, is charged with battery of a public safety officer, disorderly conduct, and intimidation.

Evansville Police responded to KFC on Covert Avenue for reports of an intoxicated man who was passed out in the parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found Dillard passed out without a shirt, and say he had slurred speech with a strong odor of alcohol coming from him.

When Dillard tried standing up, officers had to catch him before he fell on the ground.

Police claim Dillard said he knew Jeet Kune Do and was ready to fight, then began making martial art noises and tried to get up again. He was taken to Deaconess.

While at Deaconess, police say Dillard began raising his voice, causing a scene, and was asked to lower his voice, but continued.

An officer says Dillard told one of them “I’m going to find you and get you,” and continued to threaten the officers.

Once he was cleared for jail, police got into a patrol car and say Dillard tried hitting his head against the back window. Officers took him out of the car and called for another vehicle to transport him to the jail.

While waiting for the vehicle, police say Dillard told officers he was ready to fight and kicked one of the officers in the leg. An officer used force to stop Dillard from kicking.

Dillard was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he’s being held without bond.

