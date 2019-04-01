Intoxicated Driver Crashes Vehicle With Children Inside

A man from Vincennes, Indiana is facing several DUI-related charges. Authorities found two children at the scene of a single-vehicle crash overturned on State Road 67. Police say the driver and father, 37-year-old Brandon Davis, was found nearby and exhibited signs of impairment.

Davis was taken to the Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes where it was revealed he had a blood alcohol content of .24 percent.

He was arrested and lodged into the Knox County Jail where is being held on bond. He is charged driving while intoxicated with passengers under 18, driving while intoxicated with a prior DUI, neglect of a dependent, and driving on a suspended license.

The two boys were released to their mother

Comments

comments