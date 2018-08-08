Home Indiana Evansville Intoxicated Driver Arrested After Flipping Vehicle on Old State Road August 8th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

An Evansville man is behind bars after flipping his vehicle while allegedly being intoxicated. 43-year-old Jesse Williams flipped his car in the area of Old State Road and East Evergreen Road.

According to witnesses, Williams was traveling northbound when he lost control, entered a ditch and then overturned. Responding firefighters removed a passenger from the vehicle.

Deputies on scene say Williams was uncooperative, yelling obscenities and refused to requests. Williams denied he was the driver and instead blamed his injured passenger for the crash.

Williams appeared to be intoxicated and smelled like alcohol. According to William’s passenger, they had been drinking all day.

Williams and his passenger were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. Williams, however, refused treatment and refused to submit a blood alcohol test.

Further investigation revealed Williams never received his license.

He is being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail and is being held without bond.

Comments

comments