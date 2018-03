Home Indiana Intoxicated Driver Arrested For Driving 110 mph on SR 66 March 19th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana State Police arrested a man they say was traveling 110 mph in a 55 mph zone. It happened Monday on State 66 near County Road 550 East.

The driver was identified as 41-year-old Edward Moore of Grandview, IN. Moore failed field sobriety and tested .141% BAC at the Spencer County Jail.

He is being charged with operating while intoxicated with endangerment, operating while intoxicated, reckless driving, and driving while suspended.

