Intimidation Charges For Juvenile After Threat Toward Reitz High School February 20th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

A Reitz High School student is arrested after a threatening message was found on a bathroom stall. Evansville Police arrested the 17-year-old student on a felony intimidation charge.

This arrest stems from an investigation that began after school on February 14th.

An employee at the school told the resource officer about a threatening message written on a bathroom stall door.

The alleged message referred to an act of violence at the school that would happen on Valentine’s Day.

Classes had already ended for the day and no incidents were reported to school staff or police.

During the investigation, police were able to come up with a timeline and determine who had been in the restroom prior to the message being found.

Police identified the suspect who was questioned about the message and say he confessed. The student was taken to the Youth Care Center.

