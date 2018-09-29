Home Indiana Evansville Interview Day Is Held For Honor Flight Veterans September 29th, 2018 Megan DiVenti Evansville, Indiana

An opportunity of a lifetime is getting closer for area veterans like Jerry Seng.

“Well that means a lot. Just to be with all the other fellows who served across the big water,” says Jerry Seng, veteran. “It’s really wonderful.”

Interviews were held for the 85 veterans and their guardians who had the chance to be selected for Honor Flight.

“So it’s a day that starts drawing that information out of them because it’s a chance for them to finally feel really proud of their service to the country,” says Lois Hill, Honor Flight treasurer.

Although the interviews consisted of mostly general information, more was to be told.

“It’s one of my favorite things,” says Hill. “They bring their own photos. Some of them bring their medals. We get to hear their stories because we actually find out about them, about their history”

Walking through the doors themselves, there was a mixture of emotions.

“Excitement. Anticipation,” says Hill.

And with each step towards the official day, former Honor Flight participants helped out.

“I tell them go,” says James Hill, veteran. “There’s nothing like this. It’s an experience you’ll never forget.”

And for veterans like Seng, interview day is just the beginning of a new experience.

“I’m really wonderful,” says Seng. “Who wouldn’t be?”

The veterans found out today is they will be making the flight. Mostly all have been cleared for flying.

The Honor Flight will be November 3rd and 44News anchor Lauren Leslie will be making the trip.

Comments

comments