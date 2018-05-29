Home Kentucky Interstate 69 Restricted Due to Paving May 29th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Interstate 69 in Webster County will undergo milling and paving maintenance starting today.

The milling and paving will run from mile marker 135 going northward to milepoint 136.5, which is about 1.5 miles.

This work zone is between Interstate 69/KY 56 Sebree Exit 134 Interchange and the Webster-Henderson County Line.

All motorists should anticipate these lane restrictions for both northbound and southbound traffic along this section starting on Wednesday, May 30th.

