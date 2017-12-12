Home Indiana Evansville Intersection Will Close For Piping Installation In Downtown Evansville December 12th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

An intersection in downtown Evansville will be closed for piping work this week. The South Grand Avenue and East Cherry Street intersection will be closed, beginning December 13th to December 15th from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Crews will be installing piping for an Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Project.

This should be the last closure along Grand Avenue and Cherry Street.

If you have questions, you can call Craig Viera at 812-305-5424.

