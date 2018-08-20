Intersection in Evansville Open Following Four Car Accident
Traffic is once again flowing at the intersection of the Lloyd Expressway and Epworth Road following a crash that involved multiple cars.
A four-car accident caused a backup around rush hour this morning.
Investigators say one driver was not paying attention which caused them to hit another car, which then caused a chain reaction accident.
Deputies say that these types of accidents are not uncommon at this intersection, and luckily no one was seriously injured.