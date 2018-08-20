Home Indiana Evansville Intersection in Evansville Open Following Four Car Accident August 20th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Traffic is once again flowing at the intersection of the Lloyd Expressway and Epworth Road following a crash that involved multiple cars.

A four-car accident caused a backup around rush hour this morning.

Investigators say one driver was not paying attention which caused them to hit another car, which then caused a chain reaction accident.

Deputies say that these types of accidents are not uncommon at this intersection, and luckily no one was seriously injured.

