Intersection Closed Due To Water Main Project

The intersection of Lincoln Ave and Weinbach Ave will be closed for a week. Beginning Monday, May 14, 2018 at 8:00 am this intersection will be closed for seven days, until Monday, May 21, 2018.

In association with the water main project currently under way on Weinbach Ave between Division Street and Kathleen Ave, The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility apologizes for any inconvenience for drivers.

During this closure, traffic will be detoured as follows:

Lincoln Avenue – Detour via Rotherwood Avenue, Walnut Street, Boeke Road

Weinbach Avenue – Detour via Washington Avenue, Boeke Road, Walnut Street

