Interrogation Taped Played in Court During Isaiah Hagan Trial

Isaiah Hagan’s murder trial resumed in Warrick County Friday morning after a delay last Thursday which caused the court to recess Friday. Hagan is on trial for the April 2017 death of USI student Halee Rathgeber.

Last week, there were concerns about some members of the jury seeing media coverage about the trial. After some back and forth among the lawyers the defense motioned for a mistrial but that motion was denied.

Throughout the day Monday, the jury watched five hours of tape from the seven-hour interrogation Warrick County sheriff’s office conducted with Hagan prior to his arrest.

In the recording, an FBI special agent grills Hagan on inconsistencies in his story as well as laying out ping technology that shows Hagan and Rathgeber’s cell phones were together before and after her death.

The jury will watch the final two hours of that tape Tuesday and Warrick County prosecutors say they will wrap their case against Hagan Tuesday as well.

The defense is slated to present opening arguments Tuesday afternoon.



