Internationally Ranked Cornhole Player Coming To Evansville

Evansville’s first Cornhole and Craft Beer festival is hitting the Old National Events Plaza this weekend. The festival doubles as an American Cornhole Organization (ACO) Majors Tournament.

Two of the ACO Pro-Cornhole players competing are a married couple from Philpot, Kentucky, and one of them is ranked 12th in the world for the women’s division.

ACO Pro-player Karen English from Philpot may be ranked 12th in the world in the women’s division, but she’s number one to her husband and fellow ACO Pro-Player Greg.

“He definitely roots for me the entire time, and I root for him the entire time. Unless we’re playing against one another.”

The couple has been playing cornhole for seven years, but their love for competing against each other started in sixth grade.

“We were racing down a hill one time, and he was about to beat me. So I kind of just shoved him a little bit, and he went into the ditch, sprained his ankle, and the rest is history,” Karen said.

Now the couple practices cornhole together almost every night to prepare for weekly games at local bars, along with monthly ACO Regional and Major Tournaments, but they only play against each other at home.

“He has his own partner. I have my own partner, and it’s just simply because we don’t go home and argue about it. We just know.”

Karen says playing cornhole together keeps their relationship exciting.

“I think that it’s just that we get to spend that time together where if we weren’t playing cornhole we might be at home watching TV or something, and not really communicating with each other. Just you know you kind of get into the complacent part of your life, and this definitely keeps you out of that. So communication the entire time. Plus I like beating him every so often.”

The festival begins March 23rd at 2 p.m. and runs until March 24th at 10 p.m.

For a schedule of events go to Cornhole & Craft Beer Festival.

