International Visitors Tour Mead Johnson Facility

Three women seen as key leaders in the mom and baby industry in China made a visit to Mead Johnson in Evansville.

Xiaoxiaobao Mama, Zaozao Wang, and Janice were invited to one of Mead Johnson’s largest R&D centers in the world.

This visit marked the first time a U.S. infant-formula brand ever held a livestream dedicated to educating mothers in China about cutting-edge pediatric nutritional science.

After learning more about the company’s origin, the women got a tour of Mead Johnson’s Pediatric Nutrition Institute.

“Every drop of nutrition in Mead Johnson’s formula contains the effort of researchers,” Mama said after she finished visiting the sensory lab. “To be an excellent baby formula brand, you can’t ignore the baby’s feeding experience.”

The three influencers expressed their appreciation for the Mead Johnson work after their journey.

