Home Indiana International Food Festival Raises Money for Food Bank October 8th, 2017 Tristan White Indiana, Newburgh

People got a chance to try Middle Eastern food at the 16th annual International Food Festival in Newburgh.

Shish-kebabs, falafels, and babaganoush were just some of the dishes available to those attending. Since 2002, the Islamic Society of Evansville has held this food festival, with the money raised going to the Tri-State Food Bank.

Organizers say the weather did not stop people from enjoying the food festival. They say it’s an important part of the community, bringing people together.

Comments

comments