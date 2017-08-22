Interesting Weather Happenings Next Week

After leftovers of storms to our north this morning (some sct’d showers/storms), new squall line has formed & is currently moving through W. KY as of 3p. Threat of a couple isolated severe gusts will remain embedded in a large swath of 30-50 mph gusts from the line.

A few spotty showers/t’showers are otherwise possible tonight along a re-enforcing show of cooler & less humid air. A couple of these may linger into tomorrow early AM in our southern areas.

Otherwise, it looks dry & pleasant (but getting gradually warmer over the weekend) with cool nights (50s to lower 60s) the remainder of the week. Some cumulus will occur at times, while some high & mid cloudiness will move through late week, leading to some partly cloudy skies.

All this said, it gets interesting next week.

The heat & higher humidity will try to build back in by late weekend & Monday. However, there is increasing confidence that a tropical storm or hurricane could make a hit on Texas late this weekend, roughly. The remnants could then be pulled northeastward through the Mississippi & Ohio Valleys, bringing widespread rainfall to the Tri-State at some point next week with highs only in the 70s. It would then move over the Mid-Atlantic & push out.

We will monitor as this tropical disturbance is near the Yucatan right now, but will be moving on very favorable conditions for explosive development in the far western Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.

Behind it, a strong area of high pressure may bring a continued spurt of cooler weather, followed by hot, humid weather as we begin September.

This may drag our overall temperatures in the August 18-29 to near normal, followed by above normal temperatures early September.

Even through we have a nice cool-down ahead for this week & perhaps a day with highs only in the 70s next week, the overall trend now-September 10 is for temperatures to average a bit above normal (normal for the period is lower 80s with lows near 60).

I had originally gone with below normal rainfall for this period, but the tropical remnants may send that to more near, if not a bit above normal.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



