Several features were visible on 44 Vipir radar late Wednesday afternoon. Of note is the Gibson Generating Station’s power plant plume west of Princeton & the plume from Petersburg’s power plant Pike to Warrick counties.

A fire & part of the Petersburg power plant’s plume is also seen in Vanderburgh & Warrick counties.

Chad Evans Chad has ten years of professional experience as a meteorologist. Chad has a National Weather Association Seal of Approval and is a member of the Indiana State Climate Office Advisory Committee. More Posts Follow Me:



