Interactive naloxone map tracks opioid overdoses

There’s a new tool in the battle against opioid addiction.

Indiana officials unveiled a naloxone administration heat map. It lists every time a first responder administers the opioid overdose antidote naloxone or Narcan.

The online map is designed to help in several ways. It gives the public a way to find out how bad the overdose issue is in their neighborhood. It also helps first responders identify patterns in overdose calls so they can try to correct the problem in that specific area.

Evansville was among 5 Hoosier cities included in a pilot program, designed to see how well the map would work.

It’s up and running and you can zoom in to the Tri-State area, by clicking here:

Indiana Naloxone Heat Map

