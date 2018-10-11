Home Indiana Interactive map tracks water projects in Jasper October 11th, 2018 Amanda Decker Indiana

The city of Jasper is working on several water infrastructure projects starting this month and there’s an interactive map that shows you right where the projects will happen. The projects are taking place underneath U.S. Highway 231.

Crews replacing about 13,000 feet of existing water lines that are on average 80 years old. They’ll also be testing water pressure and chlorination – as well as making road repairs.

The one year project will be completed in three phases and will wrap up with crews repaving that portion of U.S. 231.

Interactive Jasper Water Project Map

