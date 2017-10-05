Home Indiana Evansville Interactive Exhibit Teaches Parents About Teen Drug Abuse October 5th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office held a press conference with Addiction is Real, Inc. to showcase its “Hidden in Plain View” exhibit. It’s an interactive exhibit that teaches parents about teen drug abuse, and allows people to walk through a teen’s bedroom to find possible hidden signs of drug abuse.

The interactive exhibit challengeS participants to find over 70 signs of alcohol and drug use. It also points out red flags like missing household items.

The organization also provided information to help parents talk to their kids about the dangers of drugs and alcohol.

Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann said, “Talk directly to parents about what they should be talking to their children about, and what they should be looking for, warning signs because if you can stop somebody from using drugs or you can catch them early on it’s a whole lot easier to transition them out into recovery, and be able to break that addiction.”

The exhibit will be on display at the Regional Neighborhood Network Conference this weekend in Evansville.

