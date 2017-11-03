Home Kentucky Henderson Intech Contracting Awarded $63,000 to Perform Repairs on Spottsville Bridge November 3rd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Henderson, Kentucky

The construction company to perform repairs on the U.S. 60 Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County has been revealed.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet awarded the nearly $63,000 contract to the construction company. The contract requires work on the bridge to be finished by December 12th.

KTC says once materials are fabricated, Intech has to give seven days’ notice before the bridge can be closed for the work to take place.

So far there’s no start date set for that project.

