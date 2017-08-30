Home Indiana Insurance Experts Advise Hoosiers to Review Flood Coverage August 30th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

As Texas homeowners start to deal with the damage, financial experts have a warning for all homeowners. Insurance experts say only a small number of Texas homeowners have flood insurance.

In Indiana, officials want all Hoosiers to review their coverage whether it be their homeowner’s insurance or flood policy.

“It’s critical to have coverage in place before cover loss occurs because otherwise it may not be covered,” says Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Agent Suzanne Henderson.

Homeowner’s Insurance on its own does not cover flood damage. Flood insurance is covered through FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program.



