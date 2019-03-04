Insulin Prices Expected to Drop

There’s some potential good news for people with diabetes.

Insulin prices could be going down.

Indy-based company Eli Lilly and Company is announcing to sell a half-price version of its popular insulin injection, Humalog.

This comes as a number of other drug makers are under fire over the rising cost of insulin.

According to a recent study, the cost of insulin for treating Type-1 Diabetes in the United States has nearly doubled during a five-year period.

Two U.S. senators launched an investigation into the rising costs, but drug makers say they have to keep prices high because of the rebates they pay to insurance companies.

