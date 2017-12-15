Installation Underway For New Evansville Bishop

Catholic Diocese will have new leadership by the end of the day in Evansville. Joseph Siegel will be installed as Bishop soon.

In just a few hours, the sixth Bishop of Evansville, Joseph Siegel will start his tenure during an installation mass.

Pope Francis appointed him to the job back in October, but he’s will officially take over as Bishop today. This comes after Charles Thompson, the fifth Bishop of Evansville, was appointed Archbishop of Indianapolis in June.

Bishop Siegel comes to Evansville from Joliet, Illinois, where he served as the Auxiliary Bishop for years.

The installation mass happening at St. Benedict’s in Evansville is set to begin at 2 p.m. It’s expected to be a packed crowd for the ceremony.

We will bring more information tonight on 44News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

