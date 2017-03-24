Insider Reviews of #TATFF Official Film Selections

Every year since it began, I’ve been a judge for The Alhambra Theatre Film Festival, which means that I get to watch the films before the Festival!

If you’ve never been to a film festival, here’s what you can expect: you’ll be handed a program with days worth of films, a brief synopsis for each, and the days, times, and rooms they’ll be playing in.

By watching my reviews, you’ll be able to narrow that massive list down, to a few that you actually KNOW you want to see.

“The Smart Phone Hacker” is the story of a lonely PC geek who uses the power of smart phones to spy on people’s personal information.

His addiction drives him to expose a powerful figure in the government…an action that comes with consequences…dun-dun-DUUUUN!

I’m not sure if this was a stylistic choice, or just very little in the way of production equipment, #BeenThereDoneThat; but there were moments that would have come off better with quality lighting and sound.

“A Whole World for a Little World” is a mother telling her infant daughter the story of how she met her Prince Charming.

Heads up, it’s French, and therefore subtitled.

There are delightful moments, and the use of the animated shadows added a texture and depth to an already magical tale.

Some of the shots were so elegantly charming that I couldn’t help but smile.

The Alhambra Theatre Film Festival is April 6-9.

