Insider Reviews of The Alhambra Theatre Film Festival Selections

Every year since its creation, I’ve been a Judge for The Alhambra Theatre Film Festival, which means that I get to review some of the movies BEFORE the festival begins!

And every year people ask for my list, so this year I’m giving you a #SneakPeek at the films you should definitely block out some time for, and maybe even some you’ll want to fast forward.

Grab the popcorn!





“Born Again” is the new Horror Comedy Short from Hands Off Productions.

The plot?

5 bumbling Satanists that schedule a Summoning, and when it goes horribly, horribly wrong?

They’ll earn the dubious honor of being Worst. Satanists. Ever.

I LOVE Dark Comedy, and it’s only seven minutes…

Watch the rest of my Review in the video above.

Next up is “Cycle”.

IMDB says it’s about a teen aging out of the Foster Care system, scrambling to determine his future, is suddenly interrupted by the appearance of his biological father.

It’s also a Student Film submission…

Doesn’t sound like my thing, but it IS only ten minutes.

Press play on the above video to see my reviews, and how I rated both of these films.

The Alhambra Theatre Film Festival begins April 6 and runs through April 9.

A one day pass is only $10, or you can go all 3 days for just $25!

