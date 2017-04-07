INSIDER Reviews of The Alhambra Theatre Film Festival Official Selections

The Alhambra Theatre Film Festival will be in full swing today and this weekend, and before you go, I’ve been giving you sneak peeks at some of the Official Selections.

Grab a pen and paper so you can get your picks together before you head out.

“Cain’s Shadow” is a 29 minute long, award winning, Italian Crime Drama.

With subtitles.





2 minutes in and the cool soundtrack and futuristic touches made sure the movie had my full attention.

One note, they dive into the story enthusiastically with little explanation, which can leave you feeling dizzy or confused…

Wait it out.

Their clever use of a radio talk show host as Narrator in parts, pieces the puzzle together for you.

With Biblical references, vigilante justice, slightly graphic death scenes, and the exploration of the concept of guilt, like, “What if I hadn’t looked away for just a second…”; “Cain’s Shadow” is beautifully acted, directed, and shot.

Five out of five.

I also reviewed “The Boundary”…watch the video to see what I had to say about that film.

HERE’S YOUR RECAP.

“Born Again” – 4.5

“Cycles” – 3

“The Smart Phone Hacker” -3

“A Whole World for a Little World” – 5

“Nobody Dies Here” – 5

“Any Day Now” – 4

“Cain’s Shadow” – 5

“The Boundary” – 2

Opening night was last night at Showplace Cinemas East, the rest of the festival will be at the Doubletree by Hilton in Evansville.

A one day pass is just $10, or go all weekend for $25.

