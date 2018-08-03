44News | Evansville, IN

Inside The Community: Youth First and Back to School

August 3rd, 2018 44News This Morning

Students, teachers, and also the people at Youth First are gearing up to go back to school.

Parri Black, President and CEO of Youth First, sat down with us to talk about Youth First’s efforts to strengthen youth and families as the new school year is starting up next week.

Youth First will be adding 18 more schools and three more counties to the area. This growth will make it so parents and teachers will have access to Youth First’s prevention programs and services. Black also discussed how the expansion of Youth First is being supported by the Governors Commission to Combat Drug Abuse in an effort to tackle the Opioid crisis.

Visit Youth First's website by clicking here.

