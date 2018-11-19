44News | Evansville, IN

Inside The Community: West Point Cadet Tate Blessinger

November 19th, 2018 44News This Morning

Some of the Tri-State’s West Pointe Cadets are home for the holidays to visit schools and organizations around the area.

Earlier this morning, Cadet Tate Blessinger told us a little bit about his journey, and what it’s like to go to such a prestigious school.

Blessinger explained that he will be heading back to his old high school in Jasper to drum up interest for hopeful recruits.

He also gave advice to people wanting to get into West Point, and what they can start doing now to help their chances of admission.

