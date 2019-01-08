Inside the Community: Warning Signs of Suicide

Studies have shown that the number of suicides increase between January and March.

It’s a grim trend we see every year in the Tri-State, but is an important issue to discuss.

We were joined this morning by Becky Glines of Southwestern Indiana Behavioral Health and Jill Hoskins of Brentwood Springs Behavioral Health Hospital to talk about this important issue.

The topics varied from the reasons we see this pattern at this time of year to the warning signs to look out for in people that may need the necessary help.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be reached at 1-800-273-8255 and is accessible 24 hours a day.

